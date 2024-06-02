Lana Sue Tobin, 52, of Ferdinand, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2024, at her home. Lana was born on January 14, 1972, in Jasper, Indiana to Alfred “Fritz” and Mary (Fischer) Blessinger.

Lana graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelors of Education Degree. She worked for the Indiana Child Protective Services for 27 years, and more recently with the State of Indiana Vocational Rehabilitation Agency. Lana enjoyed directing marching bands and Forest Park Band Boosters Club, working with children, traveling, super cross, and collecting rubber ducks.

Surviving is one son, Mitchell Tobin of Helena, MT. Her mother, Mary Zilliak of Ferdinand, and her companion, Dean Quante of Ferdinand. Two sisters, Sandy (Mark) Morton of Jasper, and Debbie (Leon) Gogel of Dale. One sister-in-law, Jennie Blessinger of Ferdinand. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews which she totally adored. Lana was preceded in death by her father, Alfred “Fritz” Blessinger, her step-father, David Zilliak, and one brother, Brian J. Blessinger.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, June 4th at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.