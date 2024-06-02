The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their June 2024 Monthly Book Sale this upcoming weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, June 8th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month customers can check out selected books for dads available for Father’s Day, beach reads for any upcoming vacations, a large selection of graphic novels for all ages and adult fiction books, a few vintage comics, and more.

There are currently paper bags of romance books in specially marked areas that are on sale for $2 while a plastic bag will be $1. Cookbooks and DVDs are also on sale for half-price this month.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for CDs and audiobooks; children’s books, puzzles, and games are variously priced; and books on the Collectibles Table are priced based on their value. At this time, the Friends can only accept cash or checks for purchases. Money from the sales goes towards library programming and materials.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, or stained books in your donations.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their Facebook page where posts of newly-donated items regularly appear on the page.

Consider becoming a Friend of the Ferdinand Library for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and at the sale.