Vincennes University has received a $734,651 Career Coaching Grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. This crucial funding will empower VU to provide Hoosier high school students with extensive resources, enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their career and college paths.

Associate Provost of K-12 Programs and Partnerships Dr. Lori Pence said, “Vincennes University is deeply grateful to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education for awarding our institution this generous Career Coaching Grant. This funding will enhance our ability to provide students with the essential guidance, support, and resources necessary to navigate their educational and career journeys. We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative. We are excited to continue making a positive impact on the future workforce and leaders of Indiana.”

The Career Coaching Grant, established by the Indiana General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session, aims to align and enhance the system of career coaching and navigation across the state. With an appropriation of $25 million for the current biennium, the grant seeks to ensure that students possess the knowledge and support necessary to pursue high-demand careers in Indiana.

VU’s plan for the grant includes the expansion of college and career advising and coaching services across both traditional and career centers statewide by leveraging the career coaching staff and expertise at VU East Allen University in Fort Wayne. To address staffing gaps and ensure comprehensive coverage, VU will hire one part-time site coordinator and three full-time site managers. Additionally, the University plans to equip students with the skills and confidence to excel in the workforce and beyond through assessments, mentorship, coaching, and hands-on experiences with industry visits, internships, apprenticeships, and job shadowing.

“We were pleased to have such a significant interest in the Career Coaching Grant which led to an incredibly competitive selection process,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery said in a press release. “To assure Indiana’s talent pipeline is aware of and prepared for high-demand careers, it is vital for Hoosier students to receive quality, consistent, and individualized career coaching support. These grantees will play a pivotal role in helping realize this goal and inspire students to pursue higher education and career paths right here in Indiana.”

The grant period concludes on Dec. 31, 2025.