The unemployment rate of the State of Indiana in May stood at 3.7%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for May stands at 4.0%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate stands at 62.4% for May, remaining slightly below the national rate of 62.5%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs.

Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,377,185 – a decrease of 1,679 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 3,400 jobs over the last month. In May of 2024 Indiana saw a gain of 36,100 jobs over this time last year in 2023. Indiana’s May private employment stands at 2,850,400.



Industries that experienced job increases in May included:

Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+1,200);

Professional and Business Services (+1,600);

Construction (+700);

Financial Activities (+400); and

Leisure and Hospitality (+300).

As of June 17, 2024, there were 98,693 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on May 25, 2024, Indiana had 19,458 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.