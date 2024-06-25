Esther M. Klee, 97, of St. Meinrad passed away on Sunday June 23, 2024 at Willowdale Village in Dale. Esther was born on February 22, 1927 to Emil and Cecilia (Jacob) Mullis. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Klee on February 8, 1947 in St. Boniface Church in Fulda. Robert preceded her in death on October 16, 1984.

Esther worked at General Electric in Tell City, and the Egg Factory in Dubois. She retired from the Sisters’ of St. Benedict Infirmary as a nurse’s aid. She sewed and quilted as a hobby for many years, and donated several picnic quilts. Esther was a member of the St. Meinrad Legion Auxilary Post 366, and the Holy Rosary Ladies Sodality of the St. Boniface Parish. Esther loved playing cards and going on bus trips.

Surviving are one sister, Mary Ann Troesch of St. Meinrad, two brothers, Oscar (Marilyn) Mullis of Siberia, and Leroy (Elaine) Mullis of Earlville, Iowa. One sister-in-law, Rose Mullis of Fulda, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Sylvester (Jake) and Betty Mullis, Leo (Rosie) Mullis, Othmar Mullis, Joe (Mary Alice) Mullis, Edgar Mullis, John (Ruth) Mullis and brother-in-law, Clarence Troesch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday June 27th at 9:00 AM CDT in St. Boniface Church in Fulda, with burial to follow in St. Raphael Cemetery in Dubois. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 26th from 3:00 to 7:00 PM CDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and on Thursday from 8:00 to 9:00 AM CDT at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.