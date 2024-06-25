On June 20th, 2024, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety statement saying, A domestic situation just outside of Holland, in Dubois County, resulted in a male subject, David Williamson Jr., age 63, allegedly shooting a female victim. The victim is currently in stable condition.

On June 21st, 2024, a concerned citizen believed they saw the truck in the Sugar Ridge Wildlife area in Pike County. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Indiana State Police met at the Sugar Ridge Wildlife Property. Area law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect. A short time later, officers with Indiana State Police located the suspect’s vehicle and David Williamson was discovered deceased inside his vehicle.

On June 24th, 2024, an autopsy was conducted at Lamb-Basham Funeral Home in Oakland City. Dr. James Jacobi ruled the death a suicide.