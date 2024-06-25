By early 2025, anyone purchasing an Indiana hunting, trapping, fishing, or combo license will have the option to purchase their license in the form of a durable card that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. To celebrate this highly requested new product, the DNR is hosting a nature and wildlife-themed art and photo contest, where the winner’s artwork will be featured on the cards.

Four artists’ works will be chosen for the background options of the durable license cards, as well as their e-gift certificates.

All 2-D art mediums will be accepted (i.e. photography, painting, drawing, graphic design, etc.) with the exception of A.I. generated art. The artwork must feature a wildlife species, outdoor recreation activity, or natural landscape found in Indiana. It is to be noted that judging will favor native wildlife and nature. Artwork and images can be black and white or color. Any photographs submitted should have been taken within the past 2 years.

Those wishing to enter should submit their entries to DFWcontests@dnr.in.gov by the deadline of Friday, August 2nd at 11:50 PM ET. The emailed entries should include:

Photographer’s or artist’s name

Phone number and address

For artists under the age of 18: Age and name of parent or guardian

The month and year the photo was taken or the art was completed

The location and/or species featured

Images must be submitted as .jpg or .jpeg files. Physical entries will not be accepted. There is a limit of two submissions per artist, and each submission needs its own email with the required information.

Each file must be less than 10MB. Make sure to only submit one file per email to ensure the files do not exceed the size limits of state email accounts. Do not include watermarks or signatures on the photo; as they will disqualify the photo/artwork from the contest. Department of Natural Resources employees are not eligible to enter.

Artists should take note that in addition to the durable license cards and e-gift certificates, artwork submissions may be used for photo contest promotion and general communications, including the DNR/DFW social media pages, DNR/DFW newsletters, and DNR/DFW websites. Artists will be credited whenever their work is used, and if selected, artists agree to allow the use of their artwork without compensation. The artist’s name and city will be featured on the cards.

The winners will be notified via email and announced on social media. Follow the DFW’s Facebook page and the DFW Instagram account, @infishwildlife, to keep up to date with the contest.

For more information visit: events.in.gov/event/DFWCardContest. If you have any questions contact DFWcontests@dnr.in.gov.