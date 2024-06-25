The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they will be holding a series of six seminars called “Digital Towns”.
These seminars are set to take place every Thursday from July 9th through August 13th, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper. They are free and open to any citizens, businesses, not-for-profits, and local government entities.
Each seminar will cover different topics. The lineup of subjects are:
- July 9th – Nuts & Bolts of Business
- Company Forms – Pros and Cons, Choosing, and Changing
- Legal – When You Do and Do Not Need
- Contracts and Agreement
- Your Rights and Obligations
- Best Practices and Policies
- July 16th – Web Development and Maintenance
- Overview of Popular Platforms
- Costs to Build and Maintain a Website
- A Deeper Dive of Search Engine Optimization
- Why it Matters
- Key Elements
- Benefits and Challenges
- Best Practices and Practical Tips
- July 23rd – Basic Internet Knowledge and Applications
- Explore Essential Concepts
- Web Browsers
- Search Engines
- Email Communication
- Online Safety and Privacy
- Social Media and Cloud Dynamics
- Hands-On Exercises for Mastery
- July 30th – Cyber Security and Online Privacy
- Protecting Personal Information
- Navigating the Internet Securely
- Learn about Cyber Threats and How to Protect Against
- Phishing
- Malware
- ID Theft
- Strong Passwords and 2 Factor ID
- Manage Your Digital Footprint
- The Importance of Secure Connections
- August 6th – Artificial Intelligence or AI
- Leverage AI in Your Operations
- Optimize Processes
- Enhance Decision Making
- Drive Innovation
- Hands-On Instruction Along with Insightful Discussions
- August 13th – Digital Marketing and Advertising
- Overview of Strategies and Tools
- Search Engine Optimization
- Social Media Marketing
- Content Creation
- Pay Per Click Advertising
- Tracking Campaign Performance
- Understanding target Audiences
- Brand Awareness
Attendees should bring their own laptop or device to all sessions for hands-on learning.
The amount of people who can attend is limited and RSVP is required. To RSVP contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce by phone at 912-482-6866, or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.