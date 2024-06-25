The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they will be holding a series of six seminars called “Digital Towns”.

These seminars are set to take place every Thursday from July 9th through August 13th, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, located at 302 West 6th Street in Jasper. They are free and open to any citizens, businesses, not-for-profits, and local government entities.

Each seminar will cover different topics. The lineup of subjects are:

July 9th – Nuts & Bolts of Business Company Forms – Pros and Cons, Choosing, and Changing Legal – When You Do and Do Not Need Contracts and Agreement Your Rights and Obligations Best Practices and Policies



July 16th – Web Development and Maintenance Overview of Popular Platforms Costs to Build and Maintain a Website A Deeper Dive of Search Engine Optimization Why it Matters Key Elements Benefits and Challenges Best Practices and Practical Tips



July 23rd – Basic Internet Knowledge and Applications Explore Essential Concepts Web Browsers Search Engines Email Communication Online Safety and Privacy Social Media and Cloud Dynamics Hands-On Exercises for Mastery



July 30th – Cyber Security and Online Privacy Protecting Personal Information Navigating the Internet Securely Learn about Cyber Threats and How to Protect Against Phishing Malware ID Theft Strong Passwords and 2 Factor ID Manage Your Digital Footprint The Importance of Secure Connections



August 6th – Artificial Intelligence or AI Leverage AI in Your Operations Optimize Processes Enhance Decision Making Drive Innovation Hands-On Instruction Along with Insightful Discussions



August 13th – Digital Marketing and Advertising Overview of Strategies and Tools Search Engine Optimization Social Media Marketing Content Creation Pay Per Click Advertising Tracking Campaign Performance Understanding target Audiences Brand Awareness



Attendees should bring their own laptop or device to all sessions for hands-on learning.

The amount of people who can attend is limited and RSVP is required. To RSVP contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce by phone at 912-482-6866, or by email at chamber@jasperin.org.