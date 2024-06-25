The longtime Vincennes University Director of Aviation, Mike Gehrich, will become Interim Dean for the College of Technology. He replaces Ty Freed who has accepted a position as an automotive instructor at Twin Rivers Career and Technical Education Cooperative.

Gehrich, a VU alumnus, has over 31 years of experience at VU and oversees the Aviation Technology Center (ATC). He will leverage his robust experiences, including serving as a faculty member, department chair, and participating in the VU President’s Advisory Committee, Provost’s Advisory Committee, and Faculty Senate.

He has past participation in STEM programs such as the Indiana Math, Science, and Technology Alliance, Minority Engineer Advancement Program, Fearless Females program, and the Minority Engineering Program of Indianapolis. He is also a charter member of the Talent Solutions Coalition.

Gehrich holds an associate degree in Aviation Maintenance from VU, a bachelor’s degree in Aviation Technology from Purdue University, and a Master of Leadership Development from St. Mary of the Woods College.

His professional credentials include being an FAA-certified airframe and powerplant mechanic for 35 years, an FAA Designated Mechanic Examiner for 30 years, a private pilot, and holder of a Class A commercial driver’s license. His exemplary career includes leadership roles with the Indiana State Police Aviation Section, Lafayette Aviation, American Trans Air, United Airlines, and Rolls Royce.

Gehrich has been involved in various boards and councils, including the Flight1 board, the national board of the Aviation Technician Education Council, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s FAASTeam. His community involvement includes serving previously on the Walker Career Center Board and the Indianapolis Public Schools’ School 15 community board.

The search for the next College of Technology dean will be announced soon. Ty Freed’s last day at VU is July 19th.

After acting as the college’s interim dean, Freed was appointed Technology Dean in June 2017. Freed’s contributions at VU for the past 24 years include the College of Technology’s successful navigation through COVID and remote learning. He had various roles including faculty member, department chair, and dean, where he championed the creation of innovative new degree programs and partnerships.