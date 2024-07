In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Local Super-Hero, Robert Wertman, and his Super-Mom, Elizabeth Wertman, to talk about Robert’s Rangers, a group that got together to fundraise for St. Jude Hospital, after Robert’s own battle with cancer.

Learn more about how you can donate to Robert’s Rangers: https://www.facebook.com/donate/460048023188603/989193349535970/