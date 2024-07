In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by cast members of the 2024 Actors Community Theatre production of The Sound of Music, Liz Book, Shelby Gidley, and Steven Dunn, to discuss the summer musical gracing the stage of the Jasper Arts Center from July 25th to July 28th, 2024.

