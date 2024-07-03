The City of Huntingburg is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the health and safety of its citizens. The ceremony marks the beginning of a comprehensive initiative to replace the current Wastewater Treatment Plant with a new Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) as well as the construction of a section of influent main along 1st Street.

This ambitious project is made possible through a combination of federal grants and low interest loans from EDA, IFA, and USDA totaling over $50M. These improvements are designed to meet the growing industrial and residential needs of the community and to support sustainable development for years to come.

In attendance at the groundbreaking will be various federal, state and local community leaders and funding agency executives, who expressed their support and enthusiasm for the project.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative project that will provide long-term benefits to our citizens,” says Mayor Neil Elkins. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating a safer, healthier, and more resilient community. The support from our state and federal partners has been invaluable in making this vision a reality.”

The groundbreaking will take place on Tuesday, July 16th.