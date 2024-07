In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts, to discuss the official release of their 2024-2025 Show Season, the various artists expected to visit the Jasper Arts Center, and what people need to know about buying tickets.

Visit their website on Friday, July 5th at 10AM EST to purchase event tickets: https://www.jasperarts.org/