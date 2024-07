A water main break has occurred in the Ireland area. Residents on 36th St, 47th St, 500 W, 400 N, 425 W, 300 N, Serm Lane, or in Northview Estates are under a boil order until further notice, issued by Ireland Water Utilities.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Use caution when doing laundry. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

Call 812-639-7436 with questions.