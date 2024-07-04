On July 1st, three members of the Tell City Fire Department were promoted to the ranks of Assistant Chief and Division Chief.

Assistant Chief John Kleeman

Assistant Chief John Kleeman, a 12-year veteran of the department and a paramedic with over 30 years of experience, will also serve as the Emergency Medical Coordinator.

Division Chief James Holmes

Division Chief James Holmes, a 21-year veteran of the department, has been appointed Safety Chief.

Division Chief Scott Miller

Division Chief Scott Miller, a 22-year veteran of the department, will take on the role of Operations Chief.