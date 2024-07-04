Latest News

On July 1st, three members of the Tell City Fire Department were promoted to the ranks of Assistant Chief and Division Chief.

Assistant Chief John Kleeman

Assistant Chief John Kleeman, a 12-year veteran of the department and a paramedic with over 30 years of experience, will also serve as the Emergency Medical Coordinator.

Division Chief James Holmes

Division Chief James Holmes, a 21-year veteran of the department, has been appointed Safety Chief.

Division Chief Scott Miller

Division Chief Scott Miller, a 22-year veteran of the department, will take on the role of Operations Chief.

On By Joey Rehl

