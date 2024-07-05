Late Wednesday night, July 3rd, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was working on State Road 64 near Eckerty. Trooper Denk-Mundy observed a vehicle swerving and crossing the center line multiple times. Trooper Denk-Mundy ran a BMV check on the vehicle and the registered owner, Andrew Burnett, returned as being wanted out of Harrison County. Trooper Denk-Mundy stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Angie Braunecker. Other officers arrived and the vehicle was searched. Burnett was located hiding inside the trunk. Marijuana and Paraphernalia were also located. Burnett and Braunecker were arrested and transported to the Crawford County Jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Andrew S. Burnett, 50, Georgetown, IN

Stalking – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Harrison County Warrant (Vehicle Theft) – Level 6 Felony

• Angie R. Braunecker, 46, English, IN

Assisting a Criminal – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana (Prior) – Class A Misdemeanor