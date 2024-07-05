Rita H. Heitz Buechlein, age 83, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:48 p.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born November 22, 1940, in Ferdinand, Indiana, to Edward and Olivia (Meyer) Oser. Rita had worked as a seamstress at Gossard’s and at local furniture manufacturing. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; and enjoyed creating paintings, spending time outdoors watching the squirrels, and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Heitz who died in 1985; her mother and father; nine siblings, Jim, George, Eddie, Walter and Bob Oser, Henrietta Bartell, Marge Martin, Delores Carnahan and Louise who died in infancy; and one great-grandson, Gavin Hunter Reese.

She is survived by two children, Kathy (Robert) Seidl of Huntingburg and Daniel Heitz of Huntington, Massachusetts; three siblings, Leroy (Marlene) Oser of Siberia, Rosemary Downing of Ohio and Virginia Hubert of Tell City; by (4) grandchildren and (13) great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rita’s great-granddaughter, Kyndall Seidl, who served as Rita’s caregiver the past month.

Funeral services for Rita Heitz Buechlein will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, Indiana. Interment of her cremains will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Saturday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com