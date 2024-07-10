The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 64 in Gibson County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 15, crews will close State Road 64 in Princeton. This closure will occur between North Center Street (just East of Domino’s Pizza) and the nearby railroad tracks.

This closure will allow for sewer repairs in the area. This project is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

The detour for this project is U.S. 41 to State Road 168 to I-69. Local traffic will have access up to the po