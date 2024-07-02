The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 66 in Spencer County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 8, crews will closed State Road 66 in Spencer County near Troy. This closure will occur between McDaniel Cemetery Road and North County Road 1250 E.

State Road 66 will be closed to allow for a small structure replacement project to be completed. Work is expected to last through the beginning of September, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 245 to State Road 60 to State Road 545. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.