Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a man from Patoka Lake Sunday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m., Orange County Dispatch was notified that a male had disappeared under the surface of the water near the Painter Creek boat ramp.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Law Enforcement divers recovered the body at 8:13 p.m. using sonar. The body of the swimmer recovered Sunday from Patoka Lake has been identified as Axel Xavier Richardson, 24, of Indianapolis. A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Other assisting agencies included the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Orange County Rural Fire District 1, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, IU Health Paoli, and Indiana State Police.

Indiana Conservation Officers remind the public to always wear your life jacket when on or around the water.