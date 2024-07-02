Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced today that the IEDC will award up to $1.5 million to READI 2.0 regions to support strategic planning efforts focused on arts and culture projects that enhance quality of place in Indiana communities. Regions will be eligible to receive planning grants of up to $100,000 each. As part of this READI 2.0 initiative, the IEDC will pair the regions with providers identified by the Indiana Arts Commission who have expertise in the variety of ways that arts and culture efforts strengthen communities.

In January, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced a $250 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. – the largest in the organization’s history – to further the momentum of Indiana’s nationally recognized READI program. Approximately $65 million of that funding is being allocated to support this first-of-its-kind statewide arts and culture initiative to enhance quality of life and build vibrant communities across the state of Indiana.

“As a state, Indiana is making bold investments in our communities and in our people,” said Sec. Rosenberg. “Through READI 2.0 we’re furthering our quality of place and quality of life initiatives by placing an increased focus on accelerating public arts and cultural amenities that add to the identity and vibrancy of Hoosier neighborhoods. Through this investment, we’re encouraging a statewide effort to cultivate Indiana’s creative economy for generations to come.”

The grants will support a strategic planning process to better position the regions to enhance quality of place in their communities. This process will build community development capacity and foster collaboration with and engagement of a broad cross-section of regional and community residents to help identify arts and culture projects that will help enhance local and regional vibrancy. The types of arts and culture projects that regions may identify include:

Creation of public art, including murals, sculptures and other installations;

Development or improvement of museums, performing arts venues or other culturally significant attractions;

Establishment of arts and culture competitions or festivals;

Attraction of nationally and internationally recognized arts and culture performances; and

Development of architectural design elements that are unique to local communities.

Indiana’s creative economy already contributes $7.6 billion annually to the state’s overall economy. Arts and culture investments have been shown to have a significant impact on the vibrancy of local communities that have the potential to increase tourism, and lead to population and economic growth. Through the READI 2.0 arts and culture initiative, Indiana is supporting regional investments in accessible, high-quality arts and cultural assets and amenities around the state to improve the quality of life for Hoosiers today and tomorrow.

“Strengthening Indiana through arts and creativity is at the heart of what we do at the Indiana Arts Commission, and we’re proud to be coming alongside the IEDC and its 15 READI 2.0 regions,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The cultural planning and capacity building support grants made possible by READI 2.0 will enable regions to identify a bold and sustainable vision for arts and culture that is built on regional assets and informed by local input. These regional arts and cultural roadmaps will support communities across the state as they harness the power of arts and creativity to build a more vibrant Indiana.”

Launched by Gov. Holcomb and led by the IEDC, READI is a nationally recognized initiative that is moving communities forward by encouraging regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning. When implemented, these plans will attract and retain talent, improve the health of Indiana communities, and increase opportunities for current and future generations of Hoosiers. READI, including its recent expansion through READI 2.0 with support from Lilly Endowment, is allocating $1.25 billion to regions across the state to implement regionally significant quality of place projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities for years to come.

More information on READI 2.0 is available at IndianaREADI.com.