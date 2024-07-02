Jasper Strassenfest’s Half Pot event is back this year and the committee is ramping up ticket sales with set hours beginning Friday, July 5th at two booths: in front of the Southgate Shopping Center and in front of Ruler Foods in Jasper. The event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 1-4th. In 2023, Half Pot winners, Corey and Lori Humbert of Jasper, Indiana took home $57,522 and a substantial donation was made to the VU Jasper Foundation, providing area students with a one-year full tuition scholarship and fees.

Tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card (new this year) during booth hours at the Southgate Shopping Center and Northside Ruler Foods locations: Thursdays and Fridays from 3PM until 6PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 8AM until 2PM through Sunday, July 27th. The committee and VUJ representatives offer quick and easy drive-up sales and are utilizing hand-held mobile devices that print a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. Most transactions take less than a minute to complete. Tickets will also be on sale at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and VUJ Bookstore during business hours. Watch the Jasper Strassenfest Facebook page for information about pop-up sales.

The Southgate booth will move to 4th Street for the Jasper Strassenfest on Thursday, August 1st and sales will continue there for the duration of the fest. The Northside Ruler booth will remain in place with extended hours during the fest: Thursday and Friday from 3-8 PM. Post-fest sale dates and times will be announced after the Strassenfest with the drawing taking place Friday, August 16th at 10 AM. The current pot total as of Tuesday, July 2nd stands at $8,265.

You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half pot raffle. Current pot total, license number, rules and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot or on site at the Northside ticket sales booth.