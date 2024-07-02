Judy Ann Conrad, 84, of Taswell, Indiana passed away on Monday, July 1, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 27, 1939, in Birdseye, Indiana to Arnold and Ella (Jellison) Wright.

Judy married Samuel Conrad Jr. on October 20, 1956, and he preceded her in death. She was a member of Taswell Christian Church. Judy liked to crochet, quilt, and sew. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Conrad Jr., her parents Arnold and Ella Wright, her siblings, Fern Miles, Edna Dupont, and Velma Miles.

She is survived by her children, Joyce (Kenny) Cheatham, Kenneth (Corene) Conrad, her grandchildren, Kimberly Cheatham, Ray (Whitney) Conrad, great-grandchildren, Samatha Conrad, Brantley Thompson and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will held on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Al Madden to officiate. Burial will follow in Taswell Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Denbo Funeral Home and again on Saturday July 6, 2024, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana.

