Daviess Community Hospital, a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana, announced that Macy Wheat, RN, IBCLC, of Knox County, recently passed the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant exam.

“This certification requires many hours of study, clinical hours and continuing education,” said Daviess Community Hospital Director of Obstetrics, Nursery and Childbirth Education Shawna O’Kelley-Brinson, BSN, RN. “We are proud of Macy and the care that she provides to mothers and babies.”

According to the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners, the credentialing body that established the IBCLC program in 1985, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant:

Functions and contributes as a member of the maternal-child health team

Provides care in a variety of settings, while making appropriate referrals to other health professionals and community support resources

Works with families, policymakers and society providing expert breastfeeding and lactation care, promoting changes that support breastfeeding and reducing the risks of not breastfeeding

Wheat is certified lactation counselor in Daviess Community Hospital’s lactation services program, which provides:

Breastfeeding support classes and one-on-one consultations

Assistance with issues such as latching difficulties, soreness and milk production

Inpatient and outpatient visits with breastfeeding mothers

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its lactation services program, visit dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.