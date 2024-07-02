Daviess Community Hospital, a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana, announced that Macy Wheat, RN, IBCLC, of Knox County, recently passed the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant exam.
“This certification requires many hours of study, clinical hours and continuing education,” said Daviess Community Hospital Director of Obstetrics, Nursery and Childbirth Education Shawna O’Kelley-Brinson, BSN, RN. “We are proud of Macy and the care that she provides to mothers and babies.”
According to the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners, the credentialing body that established the IBCLC program in 1985, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant:
- Functions and contributes as a member of the maternal-child health team
- Provides care in a variety of settings, while making appropriate referrals to other health professionals and community support resources
- Works with families, policymakers and society providing expert breastfeeding and lactation care, promoting changes that support breastfeeding and reducing the risks of not breastfeeding
Wheat is certified lactation counselor in Daviess Community Hospital’s lactation services program, which provides:
- Breastfeeding support classes and one-on-one consultations
- Assistance with issues such as latching difficulties, soreness and milk production
- Inpatient and outpatient visits with breastfeeding mothers
For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its lactation services program, visit dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.