The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 237 in Crawford County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 8, crews will close State Road 237 in Crawford County near Sulphur. This closure will occur between State Road 62 and I-64.

This closure will allow for culvert replacement and two slide repair projects. Work is expected to last through mid-November, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 37 to I-64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.