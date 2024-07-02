Dorothy Mae (Balsmeyer) Land, age 94, of Holland, IN passed away peacefully at 9:20 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the residence of her daughter. She was surrounded by family.

Dorothy was born March 1, 1930, to Omer and Nettie (Meyer) Balsmeyer. On June 4, 1950, she married Wilford Land and they were married 63 years until he passed on August 4, 2013. Dorothy was a beloved mother of a son, two girls and grandmother of seven. She was a member of the Augustana United Church of Christ.

Dorothy was known as a hard worker and caretaker as she lovingly cared for many including her husband’s parents and uncle as they aged. She milked cows for many years and helped her husband on the farm. When she was 91, she flipped her 4-wheeler; walked a half mile to get a tractor to pull it back over; drove the tractor back home and then walked back to get the 4-wheeler. After that she decided to call her kids to let them know she was hurt with a broken clavicle and several broken ribs. She also mowed her yard up until a month before cancer finally took her life after an 11 year battle. That was her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Dennis Balsmeyer, Glen Balsmeyer, and Eugene Balsmeyer, a granddaughter Laura Jo Neuman and a great-granddaughter Jocelyn Smithers.

She is survived by her son Steve (Paula) Land of Holland; two daughters Carol Vogler of Holland and Donna (Russ) Neuman of Huntingburg. Seven grandchildren Kristina (Barry) Oxley of Huntingburg; Matt (Jackie) Small of Holland; Jayme Vogler of Rockport; Julie (Nate) Koets of Charlestown, IN; Jason (Renae) Land of Newburgh, IN; Dr. Ashley (Damien) Clark of Fishers, IN; Brittany (Dr. Andrew) Wilson of Louisville, KY; one sister Joan Leistner of Holland and one brother Allen Balsmeyer of Holland; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family graciously thanks Heart to Heart Hospice and Britni Feece for their compassion and care.

Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Land will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland with burial to follow at Augustana Cemetery in Holland. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the services.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday; and also at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m., Saturday, prior to the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.nassandson.com.