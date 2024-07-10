The Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center (AHEC), hosted by the University of Southern Indiana, received $1.49 million in federal funding distributed over the next three years from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to continue the Indiana SANE Training Project.

The project provides advanced nursing education statewide to increase the number of forensic nurses, also known as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs). SANEs are specifically trained to provide evidence-based, trauma-informed medical care to victims of sexual assault or abuse and to ensure specimens are collected appropriately.

The Indiana SANE Training Project focuses on rural and medically underserved communities with the goal of providing highly specialized care to all residents of Indiana, regardless of where they live. The project provides medical forensic education, training, resources, clinical support to healthcare providers, and funding assistance to cover the costs associated with this training.

During the three-year project period, the Indiana SANE Training Project will focus on four primary goals: increasing the number of trained and certified SANEs; increasing the number of available SANE training; expanding access to sexual assault forensic examinations, especially in rural and underserved areas; and fostering an environment that supports SANE training, practice, and retention.

Southwest Indiana AHEC will continue to partner with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Indiana State Police Crime Lab, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, Indiana Chapter of the National Children’s Alliance and Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.

For more information, questions, or to be involved with the Indiana SANE Training Project, visit USI.edu/IndianaSANE or email Friona at jefriona@usi.edu.