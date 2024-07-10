The Dubois Branch Library has announced its August 2024 list of events and activities being held.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, August 9 until 1:30 PM for staff development.

Wednesdays in August at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.

Fridays in August at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. There will be No Chair Yoga on August 9.

Thursday, August 8 at 11 am – Bug Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to read stories about bugs, make a bug craft, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Monday, August 12 from 1 to 6 pm – Card Playing Day for adults – Bring your friends and enjoy the card game of your choice in the community room. No registration is required.

Monday, August 12 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – All are welcome to attend.

Wednesday, August 14 at 6 pm – Farm Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to a special evening Storytime to read stories about farms, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Monday, August 19 at 5:30 pm – Watercolor Cactus for ages 16 and up – Paint your own version of a watercolor cactus. Registration is required.

Thursday, August 22 at 11 am – Firefighter Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to read stories about firefighters, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.

Monday, August 26 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading The Astronaut Wives Club by Lily Koppel. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Wednesday, August 28 at 6 pm – Cupcake Painting for ages 5 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an

adult. Paint a unique cupcake of your own design. Registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.