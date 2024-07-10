The Dubois Branch Library has announced its August 2024 list of events and activities being held.
The library would like to note they will be closed on Friday, August 9 until 1:30 PM for staff development.
- Wednesdays in August at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.
- Fridays in August at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library. There will be No Chair Yoga on August 9.
- Thursday, August 8 at 11 am – Bug Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to read stories about bugs, make a bug craft, and play with toys. No registration is required.
- Monday, August 12 from 1 to 6 pm – Card Playing Day for adults – Bring your friends and enjoy the card game of your choice in the community room. No registration is required.
- Monday, August 12 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – All are welcome to attend.
- Wednesday, August 14 at 6 pm – Farm Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to a special evening Storytime to read stories about farms, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.
- Monday, August 19 at 5:30 pm – Watercolor Cactus for ages 16 and up – Paint your own version of a watercolor cactus. Registration is required.
- Thursday, August 22 at 11 am – Firefighter Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult – Siblings are welcome to attend. Bring your toddler to read stories about firefighters, make crafts, and play with toys. No registration is required.
- Monday, August 26 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club – This month the club is reading The Astronaut Wives Club by Lily Koppel. Stop by the library to pick up a book.
- Wednesday, August 28 at 6 pm – Cupcake Painting for ages 5 and up – Children under 8 must be accompanied by an
- adult. Paint a unique cupcake of your own design. Registration is required.
For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.
Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday 10 AM to 2 PM.