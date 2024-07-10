Latest News

Purdue Extension of Daviess County, in collaboration with the Indiana Forage Council, NRCS, and the local Soil & Water Conservation District, will host the “Indiana Grazing School” on August 2nd and 3rd. This event will feature a pasture walk, field tour, and classroom-style instruction on topics including soil fertility, water and fencing systems, livestock health, and plant identification.

The event will take place on-farm in Loogootee. Registration is due by July 19th, and space is limited. For more details, contact Purdue Extension in Daviess County at 812-254-8668.

