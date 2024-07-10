Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana announces the Winning Smiles Mouthguard Program, an initiative to promote oral health and safety among young athletes. Delta Dental will distribute 20,000 high-quality mouthguards at no cost to high school athletic programs across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Athletic directors, coaches, and administrators are invited to take advantage of this opportunity by completing the provided form to order free mouthguards while supplies last. There is no cost or obligation involved, and Delta Dental will deliver the mouthguards directly to schools or facilities free of charge. Mouthguards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the supply is depleted.

ORDER NOW

About the mouthguards

The Delta Dental Athletic Mouth Guard offers twice the impact absorption of traditional mouthguards and is accepted by the American Dental Association. The mouthguards are designed for optimal performance and comfort, featuring:

Breathable and comfortable design

Hydrophobic material to prevent saliva absorption, ensuring longevity

Patented fitting material for a custom fit, compatible with braces

Thin design for ease of breathing, speaking, and drinking

Dentist-designed for superior protection

Microwaveable for easy fitting and remolding

Adult-sized, suitable for ages 11+, but can be trimmed to fit smaller mouths.

Eligibility and submission

The program is open to high school sports teams in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Entries must be submitted by an official school representative, including coaches, athletic directors, and administrators. Each school can submit one entry per sport. Entries will be accepted starting Wednesday, July 10, 2024, while supplies last.



Complete the online entry form with the following information:

School name

Address

Sport requested

Representative’s name and position

Contact email and phone number

Shipping address (if different from school address)

Each school can claim up to 100 mouthguards per sport. There is a minimum order of 10. Each school can enter once per sport. (For example, “football” is a single sport and can include freshman, JV, and varsity teams; “volleyball” is a single sport and can consist of freshman, JV, and varsity teams, etc.). Separate order forms are required for each sport. Entries will be reviewed for completeness and eligibility. Duplicate entries from the same team will be disqualified. Organizers reserve the right to modify or cancel the giveaway at any time. By entering, participants agree to abide by the rules and decisions of the organizers.