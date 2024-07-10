Law enforcement agencies across Indiana are working to keep everyone on the road safe by raising awareness about the dangers of speeding, urging drivers to obey speed limits.

From July 10 through July 31, participating law enforcement agencies will conduct a high-visibility enforcement campaign targeting speeding drivers. The campaign is funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Throughout the campaign, law enforcement officers will issue citations for those driving above the posted speed limit and raise awareness about the deadly consequences of speeding and aggressive driving.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in Indiana,” said James Bryan, ICJI’s Traffic Safety Director. “Obeying the posted speed limits will reduce the number of deaths and serious bodily injuries that occur on Indiana roads.”

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to maneuver safely around another vehicle, hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. As speed increases, so does the likelihood of a crash and the severity of injuries for the driver, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users.

National statistics show that young people, especially male drivers, represent the largest demographic involved in speeding-related vehicle crashes. ICJI encourages parents to talk to their teens about the dangers of speeding and ignoring the rules of the road.

Drivers who encounter someone speeding or following too closely should safely steer out of the way, allowing the person to pass. Motorists are encouraged to call the police if they believe a driver is following or harassing them.

For additional safety information on speeding, click here or visit www.nhtsa.gov.