The Postal Service will hold Job Fairs across Indiana during the month of July. Various positions are available, paying up to $22.13 per hour.

As part of the USPS Delivering for America Plan, the goal is to stabilize our workforce by creating opportunities to work for the government’s most trusted agency. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about open positions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers . The careers page is updated frequently.

Wednesday, July 24 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS ZIP North Judson 305 Keller Ave 46366 North Vernon 330 E O&M Ave 47265

Thursday, July, 25 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations: