The Postal Service will hold Job Fairs across Indiana during the month of July. Various positions are available, paying up to $22.13 per hour.
As part of the USPS Delivering for America Plan, the goal is to stabilize our workforce by creating opportunities to work for the government’s most trusted agency. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about open positions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The careers page is updated frequently.
Wednesday, July 24 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:
|POST OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|ZIP
|North Judson
|305 Keller Ave
|46366
|North Vernon
|330 E O&M Ave
|47265
Thursday, July, 25 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:
|POST OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|ZIP
|Auburn
|201 S Jackson St
|46706
|Bluffton
|205 S Main St
|46714
|Boonville
|214 W Locust St
|47601
|Butler
|119 N Broadway St
|46721
|Cedar Lake
|9715 W 133rd Ave
|46303
|Charlestown
|361 Main Cross St
|47111
|Cicero
|69 Washington Ave
|46034
|Columbus
|450 Jackson St
|47201
|Danville
|1965 E Main St
|46122
|Dillsboro
|12830 North St
|47018
|Elkhart
|601 S Main St
|46515
|Elwood
|119 N Anderson St
|46036
|Fairland
|103 W Washington St
|46126
|Floyds Knobs
|3818 Paoli Pk
|47119
|Fortville
|101 S Main St
|46040
|Fowler
|114 S Madison Ave
|47944
|Garrett
|115 W Keyser St
|46738
|Georgetown
|1095 Marci Ln
|47122
|Hobart
|221 Main St
|46342
|Huntington
|330 W Market St
|46750
|Jasper
|206 E 6th St
|47546
|Kendallville
|695 Fair St
|46755
|Lebanon
|304 W Main St
|46052
|Lexington
|2765 S Cherry St
|47138
|Linton
|109 S Main St
|47441
|Lowell
|202 Washington St
|46356
|Martinsville
|10 S Main St
|46151
|McCordsville
|7397 N 600 W
|46055
|Milan
|300 W Carr St
|47031
|Moores Hill
|14549 Main St
|47032
|Morgantown
|300 W Washington St
|46160
|Nappanee
|202 E Market St
|46550
|Nashville
|200 E Gould St
|47448
|Newburgh
|5411 State Route 261
|47630
|North Judson
|305 Keller Ave
|46366
|North Liberty
|209 W Center
|46554
|North Webster
|623 N Main St
|46555
|Oakland City
|130 W Harrison St
|47660
|Osgood
|201 N Walnut St
|47037
|Ossian
|106 S Ogden St
|46777
|Owensville
|100 S Mill St
|47665
|Pierceton
|209 S First St
|46562
|Poseyville
|41 S Locust St
|47633
|Roanoke
|117 N Main St
|46783
|Rolling Prairie
|3 S Depot St
|46371
|Santa Claus
|45 N Kringle Pl
|47579
|Sheridan
|107 W 4th St
|46069
|Spencer
|30 S Washington St
|47460
|Valparaiso
|2700 Valparaiso St
|46383
|Veedersburg
|220 N Main St
|47987
|Walkerton
|620 Van Buren St
|46574
|Warsaw
|365 W Market St
|46580
|Waterloo
|180 W Marion St
|46793
|Westfield
|17520 Dartown Rd
|46074
|Westport
|211 E Main St
|47283
|Whitestown
|110 Porter Ave
|46075
|Winchester
|130 N Meridian St
|47394
|Wolcottville
|105 N Main St
|46795
|Woodburn
|22133 Main St
|46797