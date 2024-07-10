Latest News

The National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touchdown in Martin County Indiana 211 Accepting Damage Reports for July 9th Severe Storms in Posey County  Southwest Indiana Area Health Education Center Receives $1.49 Million Toward Indiana SANE Training Project Dubois Branch Library August 2024 Event List Indiana Grazing School to be Held in Loogootee on August 2-3

 The Postal Service will hold Job Fairs across Indiana during the month of July. Various positions are available, paying up to $22.13 per hour.

As part of the USPS Delivering for America Plan, the goal is to stabilize our workforce by creating opportunities to work for the government’s most trusted agency. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be available to provide detailed information and answer questions about open positions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The careers page is updated frequently.

Wednesday, July 24 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:

POST OFFICEADDRESSZIP
North Judson305 Keller Ave46366
North Vernon330 E O&M Ave47265

Thursday, July, 25 Job Fair hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these locations:

POST OFFICEADDRESSZIP
Auburn201 S Jackson St46706
Bluffton205 S Main St46714
Boonville214 W Locust St47601
Butler119 N Broadway St46721
Cedar Lake9715 W 133rd  Ave46303
Charlestown361 Main Cross St47111
Cicero69 Washington Ave46034
Columbus450 Jackson St47201
Danville1965 E Main St46122
Dillsboro12830 North St47018
Elkhart601 S Main St46515
Elwood119 N Anderson St46036
Fairland103 W Washington St46126
Floyds Knobs3818 Paoli Pk47119
Fortville101 S Main St46040
Fowler114 S Madison Ave47944
Garrett115 W Keyser St46738
Georgetown1095 Marci Ln47122
Hobart221 Main St46342
Huntington330 W Market St46750
Jasper206 E 6th St47546
Kendallville695 Fair St46755
Lebanon304 W Main St46052
Lexington2765 S Cherry St47138
Linton109 S Main St47441
Lowell202 Washington St46356
Martinsville10 S Main St46151
McCordsville7397 N 600 W46055
Milan300 W Carr St47031
Moores Hill14549 Main St47032
Morgantown300 W Washington St46160
Nappanee202 E Market St46550
Nashville200 E Gould St47448
Newburgh5411 State Route 26147630
North Judson305 Keller Ave46366
North Liberty209 W Center46554
North Webster623 N Main St46555
Oakland City130 W Harrison St47660
Osgood201 N Walnut St47037
Ossian106 S Ogden St46777
Owensville100 S Mill St47665
Pierceton209 S First St46562
Poseyville41 S Locust St47633
Roanoke117 N Main St46783
Rolling Prairie3 S Depot St46371
Santa Claus45 N Kringle Pl47579
Sheridan107 W 4th St46069
Spencer30 S Washington St47460
Valparaiso2700 Valparaiso St46383
Veedersburg220 N Main St47987
Walkerton620 Van Buren St46574
Warsaw365 W Market St46580
Waterloo180 W Marion St46793
Westfield17520 Dartown Rd46074
Westport211 E Main St47283
Whitestown110 Porter Ave46075
Winchester130 N Meridian St47394
Wolcottville105 N Main St46795
Woodburn22133 Main St46797
On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post