Storm Damage on Dover Hill Road

A tornado touched down in Martin County on Tuesday evening, confirmed by the National Weather Service.

The tornado struck around 7:20 p.m. in an area northwest of Shoals, remaining on the ground for under two miles and dissipating within a few minutes.

Classified as an EF-0 by the NWS, the tornado produced peak wind gusts of 85 mph. The only reported damage was to trees along Dover Hill Road and Killion Mill Road.