Daviess County Rural Water Service Inc. has lifted a previously issued precautionary boil advisory. The boil order has been lifted for customers on County Road 700 South, east of County Road 350 East.

The boil order is still in effect for customers on 350 East, south of County Road 700 South, and County Road 725 South.

It is recommended that customers still under the boil advisory bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before use. DCRWS advises these customers as well that they should continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until they are notified that it is no longer necessary.

For more information or if you have any questions contact Daviess County Rural Water Service Inc. at (812) 254-4526.