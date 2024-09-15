Latest News

Governor Holcomb has issued a proclamation for recognizing the 12th Annual National Forensic Science Week occurring September 15-21, 2024.

National Forensic Science Week brings recognition to the role proper forensic science plays in the investigation of crimes throughout the nation.

Some stats about forensic science in Indiana from 2023 include: 

  • There were 24,399 new cases submitted for analysis at the four Indiana State Police laboratories
  • Crime Scene Investigators responded to 1,020 different crime scenes throughout the state
  • Polygraph Examiners conducted 761 polygraph tests
  • The Digital Forensic Unit completed 633 cases
  • There were 698 cases in Indiana linked to a potential suspect by a CODIS DNA match

For more information about National Forensic Week, visit: forensicscienceweek.org/

For information about the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division and the services it provides, visit: in.gov/isp/labs/

