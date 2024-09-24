The town of Gentryville will be hosting a Fall Vendor Fair and Sock Hop on October 5th, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. This exciting event promises a day of family fun, local vendors, and delicious food.

Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities including hayrides to the Colonial Jones House, pumpkin painting, and a silent auction. Live music will be provided by a DJ, and attendees can also check out a motorcycle show and shop for homemade goods.

Food lovers won’t want to miss the Pork Loin Dinner served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which includes German fries, green beans, and homemade vegetable soup. Apple cider and other seasonal treats will also be available. Dinner plates will be sold for $12, and homemade vegetable soup with cornbread can be purchased for $5.

All proceeds from the dinner plates, silent auction, and hayrides will go to support two local non-profits: Homes for Heroes and The Little Yellow House.

Located just a short drive from Lincoln State Park, the Fall Vendor Fair is the perfect way to celebrate the season and support local businesses and organizations. Don’t miss out on this day of fun for the whole family!