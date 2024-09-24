The Sister Cities of Jasper will soon be hosting “Sontag Mittagessen” Sunday Lunch on Sunday, September 29th, at the Schnitzelbank Restaurant from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. This is a drive-through-only fundraiser benefitting the JHS Exchange Program and meals will be available while supplies last.

Meals cost $18 each and there are multiple menu options available. The choices are either a fried chicken dinner (1/4 white or 1/4 dark) with German fries, green beans, and creamy slaw, or a meal with two Bratwursts with German fries, green beans, and sauerkraut. Each meal also includes one cookie.

To get tickets for the Sunday Lunch, contact Sandy Wehr at 812-482-2055, or any member of the JHS German Exchange Program.