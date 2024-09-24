Paulita Josephine Pund, 83, of Mariah Hill, passed away on Sunday, September 22nd, at Brookdale of Carmel. She was born on September 6, 1941, in Mariah Hill to Paul and Frances (Vaeth) Schue. On June 10, 1967, Paulita married Harold Pund in Mary Help of Christians Church. She was a devoted member of the same church and actively participated in the Santa Claus Legion Auxiliary.

Paulita had a deep love for sewing, a passion she shared with her children and grandchildren through the many beautiful creations she made for them. Her craftsmanship was not just a hobby but a reflection of her care and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her son, Alex (Kelly) Pund of Troy; three daughters, Twilan (Jerry) Moore of Branchville, Tracy (Patrick) Fleck of Indianapolis, and Cynthia (Matt) Knepper of Evanston; fourteen grandchildren, Calab Sterling, Breanna (Eric) Henson, Jacob (Kaylan) Sterling, Isaac, Evan, and Andrew Fleck, Elijah, Simon, Grant, Zachariah, Lillian, and Olivia Knepper, Oliver, and Miles Pund; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley and Brantley Henson, Ellie, and Asher Sterling. Paulita is also survived by her sister, Nellie (Fred) Ebert of Ferdinand.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Pund; her brothers, John, Norman, and Leo Schue; and her sisters, Sylvia Obermeier and Susan Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27th, at 10:00 AM CT at Mary Help of Christians Church in Mariah Hill, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and again on Friday at the church from 9:00 AM CT until the time of service.

Online condolences can be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association or St. Francis of Assisi Parish.