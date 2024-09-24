The 51st annual Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Marching Band season steps off on September 28th, 2024.

This year’s events will feature 171 Indiana High School Marching Bands participating in the Festival, Scholastic, or Open Class. The Festival Class is a non-competitive classification which places a greater emphasis on the musical aspects of the performance. The Scholastic Class was created in 2013 and takes into consideration band size as well as school enrollment. The Open Class is for those bands desiring to perform at the State Finals held at Lucas Oil Stadium by qualification through a Regional and Semi-state event. Scholastic Class and Open Class Bands receive an educational assessment in the performance and effectiveness of the music and visual aspects of their performance. All bands, regardless of classification, receive a Gold, Silver, Bronze, or Participation rating based upon their level of achievement.

Local Southern Indiana Marching Bands that compete within the ISSMA competitions include the:

Jasper Marching Wildcats

Southridge Marching Radiers

Forest Park Marching Rangers

Northeast Dubois Marching Jeeps

Heritage Hills Marching Patroits

South Spencer Marching Rebels

Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade

Pike Central Chargers

Pride of Paoli

Washington Golden Pride

Loogootee Marching Lions

Barr Reeve Marching Vikings

Crawford County Marching Wolfpack

Tell City Marching Marksmen

Perry Central Marching Band

Festival class events will be held at Southport High School and Crown Point High School on September 28th, 2024.

The Scholastic Class Prelims followed by the Open Class Invitational will be held on October 5th, 2024, at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Plymouth High School, Whiteland Community High School, and the Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium in Jasper.

Open Class Regionals will be held on October 12th at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Lafayette Jefferson High School, Center Grove High School in Greenwood, and Evansville Central High School.

The top 16 Scholastic Class Bands from each class at the Scholastic Prelims will perform at the Scholastic Finals on October 19th at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.

The top 10 Open Class bands in each class at each Regional site will participate in the Open Class Semi-state to be held on October 26th at Franklin Community High School (Open D), Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis (Open C), Pike High School in Indianapolis (Open B), and Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis (Open A).

Admission at each event is $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for students and preschoolers.

The State Marching Band Finals will be held on November 9th, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium, where the four State Champion bands will be crowned. Admission for the State Finals is $25.00 for adults and $20.00 for students and preschoolers.

ISSMA is excited to welcome Paige’s Music as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 ISSMA State Marching Band Finals. ISSMA is also proud to welcome Band Shoppe, Music Travel Consultants, and Vincennes University as supporting sponsors and the American Dairy Association Indiana and Prairie Farms Dairy as sponsors of a $1,000 “Winners Drink Milk” scholarship to be awarded to a student from each of the four State Champion Bands.

Composite schedules for each Festival, Scholastic Prelims, Open Invitational and Open Regional site are now available on https://www.issma.net/. Later updates on season performances will also be added to this website.