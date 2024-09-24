The 2024 Huntingburg Herbstfest Little and Junior Miss Queen Pageant will be held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Huntingburg City Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Seventeen young contestants are competing for the 2024 Little Miss Herbstfest crown. Similarly, eight contestants are vying for the Junior Miss Herbstfest title.

This annual pageant is a key event in the Herbstfest celebrations, highlighting the grace and charm of local youth in the community.

Little Miss Herbstfest Contestants: Everleigh Jones, Ensley Singer, Charlotte Borden, Isabel Campbell, Annabelle Ilgen, Bristol Cooper, Elle Bieker.

Back Row (Left-Right): Willow Borden, Macie Bridges, Braya Allen, Eliana Englert, Addilyn Kippenbrock-Eckert, Meredith Hupp, Geneva Kline, Hadleigh Pease, Tully Ferguson and Maizee Randolph.

Junior Miss Herbstfest Contestants: Jocelyn Devillez, Alayna Dearing, Brailee Brockriede.

Back Row (Left-Right): Liliana Ayala, Ila-Mae Oeding, Emma Ditmore, Tayah Beard, and MaKayla Ridenour.

The Huntingburg Herbstfest kicks off this Thursday, September 26th at Huntingburg City Park and runs through the parade on Sunday, September 29th. For a full schedule, you can visit huntingburgherbstfest.org