The Jasper Wildcats take on the Evansville Mater Dei Wildcats in Week 5 of Indiana High School Football 2024.

Play-by-Play: Carey Schneider

Color Analyst: Craig Schneider

Camera: Jeremy Markos

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

