The Tell City Police Department is now hiring full-time police officers, seeking individuals who are passionate about serving their community and making a positive impact. The department offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, and state-of-the-art equipment. Officers will also have the opportunity to work in a family-oriented environment.

The TCPD is open to lateral applicants and provides a clear pathway for recruits. Benefits include a police pension, health, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, and the use of a take-home car. Officers also receive paid city holidays and can participate in an on-duty fitness program.

The hiring process involves an online application, physical fitness test, written exam, interview board, background investigation, and a medical and psychological exam. Candidates must meet several requirements, including being a U.S. citizen, holding a valid driver’s license, having no prior felonies, and being between the ages of 21 and 39.

Salary starts at up to $54,000 for the first year, with a base pay of $58,000 after the first year. Additional pay includes specialty skills pay, longevity pay, and uniform/cell phone stipends.

Those interested in applying can visit the Tell City Police Department’s employment page at https://tellcity.in.gov/tell-city-police-employment/ for more information.

For further inquiries, contact the Tell City Police Department.