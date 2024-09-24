The University of Southern Indiana’s World Languages and Cultures Department recently moved its Archaeology Lab to the former computer lab in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The Archaeology Lab was previously housed in the Public Safety building but has now found a new permanent home. To celebrate the new lab, an open house will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 30 in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event will be open to the public and campus community at no cost. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

“We have some amazing archaeological collections here at USI, and we’ve simply outgrown our old lab over the past 15 years,” says Dr. Mike Strezewski, Professor of Anthropology, “This new lab will give us a great new space for teaching and student research and will increase the visibility of the anthropology major.”

Once called “the fishbowl” because of the floor to ceiling windows facing the hallway, the computer lab on the Lower Level of the Liberal Arts Center was rarely used during the academic year. The idea of shrinking the lab to make way for a much-needed space that current students, potential students and parents could all marvel at was brought forth by Dr. Del Doughty, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Strezewski and Dr. Dan Bauer, Professor of Anthropology, expressed interest and the need for a new space, and the decision was made to move the Archaeology Lab.

The lab will provide more hands-on learning experiences for students, including analyzing the collections held by the University and washing and cataloging artifacts from summer field excavations. This lab will also be used for ANTH 401: Lab Methods in Archaeology so students can learn how to identify and analyze the different types of archaeological artifacts one might find in this area.

“The Archaeology Lab has been due for a new home for a while now, and it could not have been put in a better place. I’m excited for new and former USI students to be able to see the lab and everything we put into this program and hopefully spark some new interest,” says Ben Grubbs, senior anthropology and French major. “In addition to showcasing our hard work throughout the semester, the new lab will also serve as a great place for all our collections. This will be great move for us, and it’ll create a wonderful impact on the future of the program.”

To find out more information about the Anthropology Program at USI, visit the World Languages and Cultures Department website.