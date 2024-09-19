Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools (GJCS) proudly honors the outstanding contributions of its bus drivers, who play a vital role in safely transporting students to and from school, as well as during field trips and extracurricular activities. Among these dedicated individuals is Theresa Luebbehusen, who has driven a bus for an impressive 31 years, making her a cherished member of the GJCS community.

Theresa began her journey as a bus driver when she was required to take on the role as an instructional assistant. After joining GJCS the following year, she has kept her bus driving license active ever since. Her commitment to maintaining her license not only demonstrates her passion for the job but also ensures that she can step in and help when necessary, ultimately making life easier for her colleagues and providing exceptional support to the students.

In recognition of their dedication, GJCS encourages anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to get involved. Interested individuals can visit the Central Office or call 812-482-1801 for more information. The school district is proud to celebrate its bus drivers through the Jasper Great award, highlighting the critical role they play in making Greater Jasper a wonderful place for students.