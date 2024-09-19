The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the return of Pat Fleming, a dedicated member of the team who previously served the community with distinction. Having stepped away for a short time, Mr. Fleming expressed his eagerness to once again contribute to the safety and well-being of Dubois County.

His background in law enforcement and deep connection to the community have made him a trusted figure over the years.

With a strong passion for public service, Mr. Fleming looks forward to bringing his experience and skills back to the Sheriff’s Office. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to know they are thrilled to have Mr. Fleming back on the team.