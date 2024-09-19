Latest News

As of mid-September 2024, multiple counties across Southern Indiana are under burn bans due to persistent dry conditions and increased fire risk. Locally and regionally, counties such as Dubois, Martin, Daviess, Orange, Gibson, Warrick, Spencer, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Vanderburgh, Washington, Posey, and Lawrence are all affected by these restrictions. These bans typically prohibit open burning, campfires, and fireworks to prevent wildfires from spreading.

However, not all areas are currently impacted. No burn bans have been issued for Knox, Pike, Greene, Perry, or Clark counties at this time, though residents should remain cautious as conditions can change rapidly. Authorities recommend closely monitoring local updates for changes in restrictions.

For the latest on burn bans and safety guidelines, visit your local county’s emergency management page or check the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s burn ban status map online.

On By Jared Atkins

