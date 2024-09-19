Chapter 343 of the Holland Legion Riders will host a Poker Run benefiting the Toys for Tots program on Sunday, September 22, 2024. The event aims to collect toys and donations to provide for children in need during the holiday season. Riders can register from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 708 E. 6th St. in Huntingburg, Indiana, with kickstands up at 11 AM. The ride will end at the Holland American Legion at 508 W. Main St. in Holland.

The cost to participate is $15 per person, and all attendees must be at least 21 years old to play in the poker hand. To win the poker hand, participants must be present, and the first-place winner will receive a $400 prize. Riders are also encouraged to arrive early, as biscuits and gravy, along with sandwiches, will be available starting at 8 AM.

In addition to the poker hand competition, the first 100 riders will receive a free T-shirt, making this event not only a charitable endeavor but also a community-building experience. The Poker Run welcomes all types of vehicles, with separate routes provided for different participants.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, a rain date is set for the following Sunday, September 29, 2024. For more information, those interested can reach out to event coordinator Byron Schneider at 812-639-9498.

This year’s event is part of the Toys for Tots program, a national initiative that works to ensure that no child goes without a gift during the holiday season. The Poker Run is a fun and meaningful way for the local community to come together, support a noble cause, and enjoy a day of camaraderie and giving.