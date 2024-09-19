The Loogootee Water Department will be flushing water mains from September 29, 2024, through October 4, 2024. During this time, customers may notice periods of low water pressure or cloudy water. It is recommended to check the water quality before cooking, drinking, or doing laundry. Those experiencing issues with water quality should contact the department’s office at 812-295-2497, or after 4:00 PM, call the Loogootee Police Department at 812-295-2246.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to stay cautious when utility workers are present. The process of flushing water mains through fire hydrants involves releasing large volumes of water at high pressure, which can be dangerous for both the public and workers.

Crews will be working nightly from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM. The department asks that everyone exercise caution during these hours and remain courteous to the employees, as their safety is essential while they carry out this important task.