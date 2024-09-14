Jasper Community Arts and The Jasper Public Library are pleased to announce the 4th Annual Halloween Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper. Take this opportunity to show off your Halloween spirit!

The categories for this year’s contest are:

Best Theme

The Scariest

Most Creative

Residents are asked to select the category they think is most fitting for their decorations.

One winner from each category will be selected and receive a yard sign noting their accomplishment.

Entry forms can be filled out at www.jasperarts.org/halloween or by calling 812-482-3070.

Entries must be received by Jasper Community Arts no later than Wednesday, October 16th, 2024.

All decorations must be able to be seen from the road. Judging will take place on Monday evening, October 21, 2024. All houses must have their lights on by 6:30pm.

For additional information visit www.jasperarts.org, www.jdcpl.us or call, 812-482-3070.