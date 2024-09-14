On September,14th, at approximately 1:27 AM, Jasper Police arrested 24-year-old Edger Herrera of Huntingburg, on multiple charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers responded to a report of a potentially intoxicated driver near Birk Drive and located Herrera standing outside a gray 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer in the middle of the roadway at 2618 Birk Drive.

A preliminary breath test revealed Herrera’s blood alcohol content was .271, significantly above the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) with a BAC of .15 or higher

OWI Endangerment

Public Intoxication

Herrera was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test before being lodged at the Dubois County Security Center.