On September,14th, at approximately 1:27 AM, Jasper Police arrested 24-year-old Edger Herrera of Huntingburg, on multiple charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers responded to a report of a potentially intoxicated driver near Birk Drive and located Herrera standing outside a gray 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer in the middle of the roadway at 2618 Birk Drive.

A preliminary breath test revealed Herrera’s blood alcohol content was .271, significantly above the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) with a BAC of .15 or higher
  • OWI Endangerment
  • Public Intoxication

Herrera was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test before being lodged at the Dubois County Security Center.

